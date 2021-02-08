People who insult me on social media are lazy people – Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene, Musician

Lynx Entertainment signed artiste, Kuami Eugene says people who insult celebrities on social media are lazy people.

According to him, such individuals do not have anything productive to set their minds to so they occupy themselves with raining insults on people who have found something to do with their lives.



To him, he is not perturbed by such comments and insults directed at him because he has developed a thick skin considering his background and therefore does not really get hurt from the insults.



Kwame Eugene was speaking on Accra-based Adom TV on the fire Chat show hosted by Fire Man Songo.

“People who insult us on social media are lazy people. If you have something productive to do, you won’t sit on social media and insult people.”



He said they will not ask such people to stop because that is what they have set out to do.