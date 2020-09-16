Entertainment

People who look like insults always insult me – Wendy Shay fires critics

Self-acclaimed “Queen of Ghana music” Wendy Shay has slammed critics and haters by stating that people who look like insults always insult her.

In a post sighted by sammykaymedia.com on her twitter handle, the Rufftown Recordz signee said some people complain she sings about haters yet still all that she has received ever since she entered the music industry is hate.



"See demma faces, people who look like insults always insulting Wendy Shay. Some of you complain I always sing about haters. What have you guys given me since I entered the music industry? Is it not hate?" her post read.

Read the full post below:





Official video drops tomorrow at 11 am #HIT #SHAYGANG #SM #RUFFTOWN pic.twitter.com/eo9i16diEq — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) September 15, 2020

