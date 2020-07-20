Entertainment

People will do better than you but that doesn't make you a failure – Strongman

One of the budding talents in Ghana’s rap music industry, Osei Kwaku Vincent popularly referred to as Strongman has advised that people should not look down upon themselves because others are doing better than them.

According to the rapper, it’s normal in life to have people outperforming others in different aspects and one should not have the feeling of a failure if you are been outperformed.



It’s in view of this, that, Strongman is advising people to be content with whatever they have accomplished no matter how little. He also encouraged people to work harder to become better versions of themselves.



It’s common to see people going into depression because they feel that their colleagues are doing better than them. Some have gone the extra step to commit suicide in the process.

He tweeted: “People will do better than you but that doesn’t make you a failure…. Be content with what you have and work harder to be a better person Ok hand Change is constant”



