Perez Musik wins VGMA Songwriter of the Year; speaks of how 'Hewale Lala' opened doors for him

The 24th edition of Ghana Music Awards came off on Saturday, May 6 at the Grand Arena with some major surprises and big wins on the night.

The 'Songwriter of the Year' award was picked up by 'Hewale Lala' hitmaker, Perez Musik, the man who has credited God for the success of his song.



"Hewale Lala has opened a lot of doors for me. Just as the Bible says, your gift will make way for you. It has opened a lot of doors for me and for that I am grateful," he told GhanaWeb.



Before the awards, Perez, in an exclusive interview with Paula Amma Broni expressed his optimism and added that he will keep his faith high even in the case where he goes home empty-handed.



"I pray if I get everything I will take. If I get nothing too, God be praised, regardless," he declared.



The 2023 VGMA witnessed two gospel artistes - Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle - battling it out for the ultimate 'Artiste of the Year' title. Others in the category included black Sherif, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, King Promise, and KiDi.

Rapper Black Sherif emerged winner, having faced stiff competition, especially from Piesie Esther in what was termed as 'the church against the streets' by social media users.



Perez Musik explained that winning 'Artiste of the Year' goes beyond the hype on the internet. Once the statistics prove that a song has reached a large audience, the writer has a higher chance of winning.



"I think it goes beyond hope and desire, it goes beyond want. It is a matter of numbers and statistics and so whoever the statistics favour will win, I mean it is not the noise that we make but what the numbers say. If the gospel has the numbers, the gospel will win. If the secular has the numbers, the secular will win. Each party knows there is work to be done," Perez explained.



