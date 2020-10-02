Perez Myeye features Strongman on 'Everyday'

Source: Rich Music Record

Rich Music Record headline act Perez Myeye is out with his maiden single under the label titled ‘Everyday’ which features one of Ghana’s finest rapper Strongman; produced by Perez Beatz and mixed by Apya.

The new piece boasts of an elegant composition held together by soothing vocals, lyrics and a sweet-sounding style fans will adore.



The emotion-packed Afrobeat tune blends with a brilliant mid-tempo beats with sweet melodic drums and strings to entice every fan who comes across the beautiful piece.



Perez Myeye sings to affirm his love for the woman but asks her to give her love is she wants t have a taste of his good life.

Knowing Strongman and his powerful lyricism, he showers her with some of the pampering lyrics in his quest to woo her.



Video directed by Director Bruce.





