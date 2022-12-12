1
Perfect love story a cliché - DJ Cuppy reacts to rumours of her fiancé cheating

DJ CUPPY RYAN WDSBX.png Ryan Taylor and DJ Cuppy

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users have raised eyebrows over a viral video that captured DJ Cuppy’s fiancé, Ryan Taylor, together with a lady rumoured to be his sweetheart.

The now-deleted video published on TikTok by UK influencer Fiona Michelle got social media users talking, with others speculating that Ryan might have cheated on Cuppy, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

The young lovers are yet to officially comment on the video but reacting to the wild rumours, DJ Cuppy, who has been at the center of this conversation, clapped back at critics and individuals who are fanning the rumours.

In a tweet dated December 11, she hammered that there is no such thing as a perfect relationship.

"Who wants that “perfect” love story anyway? Cliché," she tweeted.

According to social media users, the singer and disc jockey might have rubbished the allegations levelled against her sweetheart, Rayn, who recently proposed to her.

