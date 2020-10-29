Personal hygiene is essential in any intimate relationship – Mystic Mike

When it comes to intimacy, there are a lot of things that turn people off. Every human being (male/female) likes their partner to look and feel good. Personal hygiene is key in this situation.

According to a guest on Moans and Cuddles Show on GhanaWeb TV, for a couple to successfully have an intimate relationship is to take personal hygiene seriously.



He said it is a complete turn off for a partner to smell bad or to have an odour that makes it impossible for the other partner to enjoy sex with them.



“As humans, hygiene is very important when it comes to intimacy there is need to keep oneself clean…for one who does not keep clean or does not pay peculiar attention to the genitalia or other very sensitive parts, there is always going to be problems when it comes to having sexual intercourse successfully,” he told the host.

Episode 13 of Moans and Cuddles dived into the discussion on sexual turn-offs when it comes to relationships.



Watch the full episode below:



