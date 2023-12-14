Peter Sedufia contradicts Vim Lady over Sonnie Badu, Kweku Oteng brouhaha

Vim Lady, Sonnie Badu and Peter Sedufia

Ghanaian filmmaker Peter Sedufia has also jumped on the ongoing discussions around Sonnie Badu’s claim that he was ignored by Angel Group CEO, Dr Kweku Oteng after an earlier promise of sponsorship.

Recall that in an interview on Okay FM on December 12, Sonnie Badu disclosed that despite earlier promises, Dr. Kweku Oteng disappointed him by failing to support his 'Rhythms of Africa' concert that took place on December 9 and even refused to answer his calls.



The accusation generated a lot of reactions from various stakeholders, including Peace FM broadcaster Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady who chided Sonnie Badu for airing the matter and stated that sponsorships from brands aren't just granted without data.



In reaction to Vim Lady’s post on Facebook, Peter Sedufia backed Sonnie Badu by pointing out the reluctance of the Ghanaian culture to say "no".



According to him, it helps to be straightforward in business dealings and communicate if one would be able to sponsor or not instead of not providing a clear response.



“I think the hardest thing for a Ghanaian is saying "NO". There's absolutely nothing wrong in saying "No, I can't help you" to people. See, if you no see big money before erh, you'll think what Sonnie Badu said is taboo.

“If you tell me "No", I'll go to your competitor. But if you say "Yes", I'll refrain from approaching your competitor. So, you can imagine the disappointment," he said.



Peter Sedufia also addressed Vim Lady's concern that speaking out publicly might deter future sponsorships. He said that Sonnie Badu’s actions would force individuals to fulfil their promises to avoid being called.



“I don't think his comments will deter any future sponsorship as you're saying. It'll just ensure that people honour their promises in future for fear of being called out. Me de3, I'll call you out if you promise and fail me. I'll let people know you're not a person of your words, especially if you don't inform me about it ahead,” he said.



