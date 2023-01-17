1
Peter is a different version of me – Fameye

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: Empress Neeta

Reigning VGMA songwriter of the year, Fameye mentioned recently in an interview on 3Music TV that he had a spiritual awakening, which has helped him redefine himself and his type of music.

According to him, another outcome of the awakening is discovering ‘Peter’, a name that seems to have been accepted by many of his fanbases. Since the birth of Peter, you’ll either hear or see most people address him with either one of both names.

But the musician, when asked if Peter is a rebrand of Fameye, he revealed this in an interview with Empress Neeta.

He said, "I don’t think I can choose between Peter and Fameye. They are both separate characters and represent different lifestyles. I know sometimes people get confused but along the line, they’ll get to understand the difference between both”.

"People will know through my music and lifestyle, Peter is a different version of me and he has come to stay, he added.

