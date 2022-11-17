0
Menu
Entertainment

Phaize kickstarts high school tour

Phaizem He announced the High School Tour about a month ago

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

Budding Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, widely known as Phaize has started his highly anticipated ‘Phaize High School Tour’.

The young and growing artiste announced a High School Tour about a month ago and has backed it up with positive action.

Phaize is billed to perform on Saturday, November 19 at the 50th anniversary of New Juaben Senior High School in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The award-winning artiste took to his social media platform to announce the commencement of his High School Tour after laying his father to rest some weeks ago.

“Back on the road after laying my beloved dad to rest. Juaben Senior High School @50 anniversary this Saturday, we’re coming,” he posted on his Facebook timeline.

Phaize has consistently produced good songs and quality videos to complement his good works. He was also nominated at this year's 3Music Awards as the breakthrough act from the Ashanti Region.

The ‘Asakaa’ hitmaker was recently in the news for saying he has not been receiving the love he gives back to his colleague musicians and some industry players in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, he openly supports works released by his friend musicians but they do not repeat the same when he drops a project.

Phaize has lyrically coined the current economic unrest into a song titled ‘Metu Afri Ghana’. This song summarizes the honest cry of the average Ghanaian youth; seeking greener pastures abroad.

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured