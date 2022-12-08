0
Menu
Entertainment

Phaize out with new song titled ‘iPhone’

Iphone Phaize.png The new song is titled ‘iPhone’

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

Ghanaian budding musician Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, popularly known as Phaize has yet again wowed his fans and all music lovers across the country with a banging new song titled ‘iPhone’.

‘iPhone is a danceable tune officially released on Thursday, December 8th, and targeted at Christmas and beyond. It is an Amapiano song produced by hit-making producer Apya and written and performed by Phaize.

This song talks about forgetting all worries and stress that life comes with and getting an iPhone to release some tension, in a funny way.

Phaize over the few years of making music has won the hearts of many people through his lyrics and also as a brand. He recently kickstarted a High School tour dubbed ‘Phaize High School Tour’ where he encourages the students to concentrate on their studies and make time to unearth their God-given talents through his performances.

Phaize is billed to perform at the highly anticipated River Jamboree, a 2-days rave packed with lots of activities happening on December 29th and 30th.

Listen to ‘iPhone’ below

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin