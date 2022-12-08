Phaize out with new song titled ‘iPhone’

The new song is titled ‘iPhone’

Ghanaian budding musician Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, popularly known as Phaize has yet again wowed his fans and all music lovers across the country with a banging new song titled ‘iPhone’.

‘iPhone is a danceable tune officially released on Thursday, December 8th, and targeted at Christmas and beyond. It is an Amapiano song produced by hit-making producer Apya and written and performed by Phaize.



This song talks about forgetting all worries and stress that life comes with and getting an iPhone to release some tension, in a funny way.



Phaize over the few years of making music has won the hearts of many people through his lyrics and also as a brand. He recently kickstarted a High School tour dubbed ‘Phaize High School Tour’ where he encourages the students to concentrate on their studies and make time to unearth their God-given talents through his performances.

Phaize is billed to perform at the highly anticipated River Jamboree, a 2-days rave packed with lots of activities happening on December 29th and 30th.



Listen to ‘iPhone’ below



