Pheelz steals the show at Ghana's VGMA award ceremony

Pheelz performs at VGMA

Mon, 8 May 2023

Nigerian singer, Pheelz got the crowd in Ghana moving with his electrifying performance during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The award ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Ghanaians were not only impressed by Pheelz's songs and stage performance but also his sense of style and fashion.

This year's awards witnessed Black Sherif winning the ultimate Artiste of the Year.

Watch a short clip of his performance as well as some reactions below:







