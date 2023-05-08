Pheelz steals the show at Ghana's VGMA award ceremony

Nigerian singer, Pheelz got the crowd in Ghana moving with his electrifying performance during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
The award ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Ghanaians were not only impressed by Pheelz's songs and stage performance but also his sense of style and fashion.
This year's awards witnessed Black Sherif winning the ultimate Artiste of the Year.
Watch a short clip of his performance as well as some reactions below:
Pheelz killing it at vgma— Section 80. (@GLOCK___40) May 8, 2023
Ma guy ???? #PheelzInGhana
pic.twitter.com/8lI8u0P1bz
Pheelz Performance at the VGMA was lit ???? ???????? #PheelzInGhana pic.twitter.com/oPRZOYURkX— NASTY ( Osu Sarkodie ) ❁ (@Nasty00007) May 8, 2023
Pheelz was the most well dresses celebrity at the VGMA last weekend ????#PheelzInGhana pic.twitter.com/lzXJy19MY1— Section 80. (@GLOCK___40) May 8, 2023