Philipa Baafi inducted into Medical and Dental Council as Physician Assistant

The induction took place on Wednesday, July 2, 2023

Ace Gospel musician, Philipa Baafi has finally been inducted into the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana following her completion from the school in 2022.

Per the information available to zionfelix.net, the induction took place on Wednesday, July 2, 2023.



Sharing this great news with her fans and followers on social media on Thursday, July 3, 2023, the ‘Hallelujah’ hitmaker expressed her profound gratitude to God for helping her to successfully get inducted into the council as a physician assistant.



When Philipa Baafi graduated from the school last year, she expressed that it was a childhood dream she had always had but was finally able to achieve this dream when she turned age 42.

Soon after she graduated from medical school, she established her own medical center in the capital Accra which is known as Philibells Medical Center.



