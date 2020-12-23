Philipa Baafi releases ‘Hallelujah’

Source: Philipa Baafi, Contributor

In order for families to stay intact and to continue the trust in God in the era of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe, ace gospel musician, Philipa Baafi, has released a single track, dubbed 'Hallelujah'.

The release of the 'Hallelujah' tract also coincides with the world’s remembrance of the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.



Philipa Baafi believes joining the commemoration of Jesus with the release of ‘Hallelujah’ would afford all to celebrate and reflect on the birth and the life of Jesus.



According to the celebrated musician, Hallelujah is the title track for her 10th studio album which also includes the ‘It is Well’ single which was released on her 40th birthday earlier this year.



Speaking on what motivated her to compose the 'Hallelujah' song, Philipa said: “I hope Hallelujah encourages you and your family not to give up during this period of the pandemic and economic downturns”.



“My desire for you is to understand that regardless of your situation, the death and resurrection of Jesus gives us the confidence to be ushered to the throne of God. So, dearly beloved, you have no limitations now, the Grace of God abound for you. There is therefore now no condemnation for those who live in Christ Jesus”.

With 21 years in the music industry, Philipa has shown that she is not done yet and still has more to offer in the industry.



Her rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ is so captivating and powerful and once again, reveals the musician’s unique voice.



The song itself which was produced by the celebrated engineer Sha, is a perfect blend of highlife played in a contemporary manner.



The second song released by the celebrated musician ‘Agye Yesu Nkoaa’ has a more youthful appeal since is quite of a departure from a typical Philipa Baafi song.



Church choirs and schools will relate to this song very well.

These songs are available on all digital platforms and are currently receiving a very warm reception globally.







About Philipa Baafi



Philipa has churned out 9 studio albums and 3 singles in the music industry within 2 decades.



She has over the years produced several chart-toppers such as ‘Go High, ‘I Go Dance’, ‘Nkwa’, ‘Last Stop’, ‘Awurade Sore’, ‘Nhyira ba’, ‘Me Gye Medin’, ‘Dee Eba Wonsem Afe Yi’, ‘Mogya N’akasa’, ‘Ebenezer’, among others.

She has touched millions across the globe with inspirational songs and her splendid performances.



Outside of music, Philipa Baafi, who is an Occupational Therapist, is also a final year Physician Assistant Student at Radford University in Accra.



Her academic ambition is to become a specialist gynecologist.



She is a member of the Church of Pentecost and fellowships with the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), West Hills Assembly with her husband, Kwame, and their two kids, Adom and Sika.

