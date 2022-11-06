0
Menu
Entertainment

Photos from historic 60th anniversary of Hobgetsotso Festival

Hobgetsotso Festival Hshsw Scenes from the Hobgetsotso Festival. Credit: Manhyia Palace Events & Photos

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This year's Hobgetsotso Za by the people of the Volta Region was termed historic due to the presence of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who graced the festival on the invitation of the Awoamefia Togbi Sri III.

There was a display of culture and diverse Ghanaian traditions on Saturday, November 5, when dignitaries trouped into Hogbe Park, Anloga to be part of the celebrations.

Awoamefia Togbi Sri III gave visitors and tourists the time of their lives with fun-filled activities and a display of Volta tradition.

Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, and Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were among the tall list of dignitaries who graced the festival.

This year's celebrations themed “60 Years of Anlo Hogbetsotso Za: Uniting for development, sustaining our unique cultural commonwealth for future generations” was widely attended by people from all four corners of Ghana.

Check out some beautiful photos below:















OPD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond