18
Menu
Entertainment

Photos of Agya Koo’s new plush house surface online ahead of his birthday celebration, grand opening

Agya Koo X Plush Bouse83 Agya Koo unveils a new house to mark his birthday

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Popular Ghanaian actor, Alexander Kofi Adu, often known as Agya Koo, celebrated his 54th birthday on May 25, 2023.

On the day, he shared a lot of nice-looking photos of himself online to mark the special day.

Agya Koo also got a lot of social media users to share the photos he uploaded to celebrate him for all the tremendous work he has done for the entertainment industry, especially, the movie industry over the years.

Even though it has been a little over a week after he officially celebrated his birthday, the multi-talented actor and musician is finally ready to throw a birthday party and officially open his new plush mansion.

Agya Koo also got a lot of social media users to share the photos he uploaded to celebrate him for all the tremendous work he has done for the entertainment industry, especially, the movie industry over the years.

Even though it has been a little over a week after he officially celebrated his birthday, the multi-talented actor and musician is finally ready to throw a birthday party and officially open his new plush mansion.



Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe