Phrimpong crowns love tale with beautiful song

Musician, Phrimpong

Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Phrimpong has released the much-awaited love song titled "Mr. & Mrs."

Phrimpong has recently been in the news after his ex-girlfriend planned to disrupt a purported wedding ceremony.



Well, the wedding ceremony turned out to be a beautifully curated song by the music prodigy.



The video, directed by Cute Visuals, captures exciting images of a beautiful, organised wedding ceremony.



It comes along with some beautiful cinematography and could make it a contender for video of the year.

The song produced by Emrys Beatz is readily available across various streaming platforms.



