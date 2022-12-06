1
Menu
Entertainment

Phrimpong crowns love tale with beautiful song

Phrimpong Dcv Musician, Phrimpong

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Phrimpong has released the much-awaited love song titled "Mr. & Mrs."

Phrimpong has recently been in the news after his ex-girlfriend planned to disrupt a purported wedding ceremony.

Well, the wedding ceremony turned out to be a beautifully curated song by the music prodigy.

The video, directed by Cute Visuals, captures exciting images of a beautiful, organised wedding ceremony.

It comes along with some beautiful cinematography and could make it a contender for video of the year.

The song produced by Emrys Beatz is readily available across various streaming platforms.

Watch video below

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin