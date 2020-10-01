Phronesis to stamp his longevity with his debut EP ‘Evergreen'

Ghanaian singer, Phronesis

Source: Kwesi Omega, Contributor

Phronesis, a Ghanaian singer and an elite composer real named David Nana Amporful debuts his (EP) Extended play titled “evergreen” today the 30th of September. The seven-track EP which seeks to give hope, life and outlive his days is out today on all platforms.

The Evergreen EP which seeks to stamp his name unto the music scene and to officially pave way for his numerous good works is inspired by the singer's experiences in life and also that of the people around him.



Responding to the reasoning being the title Evergreen, the young genius noted in an interview with Gbafrica.net, "I call it Evergreen because this EP signifies my longevity on the music scene and looking at the heat and impact this particular EP is going to make. I feel it will be evergreen, ever refreshing, and nourishing because it's going to live in the soul, minds, and hearts of a lot of people."



For someone who started music back in Junior High School, Phronesis sees music as a passion and a life journey he is embarking on and doesn’t consider it a job. His distinct genre of music is a blend of the diverse world celebrated genre as he looks up to all the good leaders of the various genres of music and what they stand for concerning music.



The Evergreen Ep which is loaded with 7 songs namely: "Evergreen", "Ghetto", "Bebia", "Kili Kili", "Lelee", "Blessings" and "Nobody dey like me" will be released and marketed under the Premier Space Entertainment label.

Some of the renowned Ghanaian producers who have laid their magic wand on this record, produced, mastered, and boosted the raw art into a masterpiece are Kuvie, Imike, Psyko, and Webzy.



The Bob Marley, Popcaan and Mugeez inspired artiste responding to where he will be in five years promised music lovers that “nuff good music on its way” and “in the next five years man's going to be big you know, where my music would be heard globally an adat we pree”



Below is a link to the EP, kindly stream download, and share. https://phronesis.fanlink.to/evergreenEP

