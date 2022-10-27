Phyna denies having a biological child

BBNaija winner, Phyna

Big Brother Naija Level Up winner, Josephine Ijeoma who is also known as Phyna in a recent statement opened up on the rumours surrounding her secret child.

The hype priestess in an interview on E-Splash show revealed that the child in question is not her biological child.



According to her, she is her niece adding that the mother of the child died during childbirth. She adopted her and has been raising her ever since.



Phyna also revealed that although the child is presently staying with her aunt, she intends to relocate her.

When the interviewer asked her: "How is your child by the way? Your baby girl?” she responded: “My baby girl? Yeah, she is fine, I have not seen her, she is with my aunt. It’s not like she is my child o. She is my elder cousin’s child, his wife died before giving birth.



"Since then I have been taking care of her, a lot of people think she is my child and yes she is. I am planning on bringing her with me when I am less busy.”