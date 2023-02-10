0
Pick your partners wisely if you want to be an actor - Majid Michel

Fri, 10 Feb 2023

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has counselled young people who wish to begin a career in filmmaking to pick their partners wisely.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Majid disclosed that he knew people who had divorced because their spouses not stomach their involvement in sexually explicit scenes of films.

“I have had friends who divorced because of films. The man wanted to enter the industry, and his wife was not supportive of it. He eventually did, and then she left. She could not stand the intimate roles actors play,” he said.

Majid added that he is lucky to have a partner who is familiar with the ins and outs of the film industry.

“I am lucky to have a partner who grew up in the film. She understands film, and knows how it’s done. She knows everything there is to it. She doesn’t have a problem at all.

“She reads the scripts before they come out and knows whom you are going to act the role with. Choosing a partner is very important. It makes or breaks you. The partners are very important. Especially the man,” he added.

The actor, with the years he has spent in the movie industry, was nominated at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2017, for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

After being nominated a number of times in a row, the actor finally took home the prize in 2012.

