Piesie Esther, Black Sherif, Camidoh nominated for VGMA 'Artiste of the Year'

Oiesie Esther VGMA Piesie Esther, Black Sherif and Camidoh

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel singer, Piesie Esther has, for the first time, been nominated by the Ghana Music Awards under the 'Artiste of the Year' category where she will be battling it out with the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise and four others.

Young rapper, Black Sherif who has recorded huge success in the industry and graced all the big stages is also aiming for the highest title in Ghana's music industry.

Camidoh, Ghana's finest singer and 'Sugarcane' hitmaker is among the first-timers under this category.

The eight nominees for the 24th VGMA Artiste of the Year are Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle.

The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, from Lynx Entertainment is looking forward to retaining his title, however, he will face stiff competition.

The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards comes off on May 24, 2023.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
