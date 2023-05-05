Piesie Esther dares Agradaa to name Gospel Musicians engaged in prostitution

Piesie Esther and Nana Agradaa

Gospel Musician Piesie Esther has challenged self-styled Evangelist Mama Patricia known widely as Nana Agradaa to name Gospel musicians she alleged are into prostitution.

Piesie Esther is of the view that claims by Nana Agradaa are not true hence there is a need for her to explain further or render an unqualified apology to the musicians.



“I don’t know her reason for saying that, so I will be grateful if she comes out to give further explanation and if she has seen some people who are doing that”. Piesie Esther threw the challenge on Kingdom FM when asked if she agrees with Evangelist Mama Pat’s assertion that some Gospel musicians are engaged in prostitution.

According to her, she has been singing for more than two decades and has never seen such an act among Gospel musicians.



Piesie Esther noted that there is too much hearsay in the country hence, people must stop judging others based on the unsubstantiated allegations levelled by some faceless individuals.