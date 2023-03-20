0
Piesie Esther expresses gratitude to God after 7 nominations at the 24th VGMAs

Piesie Esther Vgma 24 Piesie Esther

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: Andy Favoured, Contributor

It’s the dawning of a new era for Gospel’s latest queen, Piesie Esther after successfully bagging 7 nominations, including the highly coveted overall Artiste of the Year, at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

It came as not much of a surprise and a met expectation as her monster hit single Waye Me Yie swept the length and breadth of the country all through the year in review since its release on the 16th of June 2022.

Piesie garnered enviable nominations at the nominees' announcement ceremony organized by Charterhouse Ghana - conveners of the nation's most prestigious awards scheme, VGMA.

Her nominated categories include Best Gospel Song, Best Gospel Artiste, Best Female Vocalist, Best Songwriter, Best Music Video, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

In reacting to the overwhelming news, Piesie Esther stated, "I’m truly thankful to God, Charterhouse Ghana, the VGMA board, and all key industry players who found me worthy of these nominations.

"I’m eternally grateful also to my family, friends, management team, fans, loved ones, the Church of Pentecost and everyone who has supported the Piesie Esther ministries and brand from day one. I simply couldn’t have made it this far without you all.

"I would urge us to now focus on voting till we win in all nominated categories. There’s more coming and winning this would just be a foretaste of our eternal reward on that final day when we stand before the righteous Judge.”

The 24th edition of the VGMA comes off on the 13th of May 2023 inside the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre but will be preceded by a nominees jam event in selected regions in Ghana.

