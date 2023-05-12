Piesie Esther features Gospel acts on 'Wayɛ Meyie' all stars rendition

Piesie Esther

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

The reign Ghana Music Awards Gospel Artiste of the Year, Piesie Esther is set to once more disrupt the entire Ghana music ecosystem with another dose of “Wayɛ Meyie” all stars rendition.

In what is tipped to be another viral piece from the hitmaker, several of Gospel’s biggest names have been featured on a remix of Ghana’s current biggest Gospel song - Wayɛ Meyie which was produced by Nacee.



Recorded live at the Black City Studios in Accra, fans are expected to hear the dynamic vocals and flair of MOGmusic, Celestine Donkor, Ceccy Twum, Ohemaa Mercy, Obaapa Christy, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Joyce Blessing.



The gospel celebrities during their delivery of the famous song ‘Waye Me Yie’ gave the audience goosebumps with their unique adlibs and creative approach, offering a breath of fresh air to the already viral song.



Her debut album, "Apae Ama Me," released in 2002, catapulted her to national fame, and she has since released several other successful albums, including "Me Nte Ase," "Ziba Beko," and "Agye Won Nsem." Her songs, including "Osore3 Mu Tumi," have continued to receive massive airplay in Ghana.

Apart from being a singer, Piesie Esther is also a songwriter and composer. She has been recognized for her talents, winning the Best Motivational Song award at the 2009 Ceval Gospel Awards. She is a consistent performer, and her strong brand has made her appealing to both local and international corporate audiences.



In addition to her music career, Piesie Esther is also involved in social responsibility activities through her Piesie Foundation. The foundation focuses on helping the vulnerable in society.



Piesie Esther is happily married and blessed with four children. With her talent and commitment to helping others, she has undoubtedly become one of the most influential gospel musicians in Ghana today, shutting down both corporate, secular and Christian events with her electrifying deliveries.



