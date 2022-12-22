1
Piesie Esther gets Sammy Gyamfi and wife in dancing mood at their wedding

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

A union without the acknowledgment of God is a recipe for disaster. This is what Sammy Gyamfi sought to preach when he booked gospel musician Piesie Esther for his wedding.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer tied the knot with his curvaceous wife, Irene Irene Amankwaa Karikari at a private ceremony at Tse Addo on Wednesday, December 17.

After successfully binding their love traditionally and under vows, the newlyweds took over the dancefloor.

Clad in beautiful brown ensembles, the couple joined gospel musician Piesie Esther to render praises to the Most High for making them witness such an important day.

Piesie Esther tested her singing prowess to deliver a beautiful rendition of her hit song ‘Wa Ye Me Yie’.

Now Mrs. Gyamfi, Irene’s gestures indicate she is excited to upgrade her position from a lover to a wife.

Meanwhile, their engagement ceremony has unified members of both the NPP and NDC to share in Sammy Gyamfi’s joy.

Dignitaries present at the wedding included newly elected Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, former running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Sammy Gyamfi’s acquaintance and member of the party’s legal team, Edudzie Tamakloe, among others.

