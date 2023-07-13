Piesie Esther on how the VGMAs have changed her life

Piesie Esther

Winning trophies from Ghana's premiere and topmost awards scheme the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) has greatly increased my reach and established my name, Gospel singer-songwriter Piesie Esther has revealed.

Appearing on No.1 Showbiz on No.1 FM, 105.3, Tuesday, July 11, host Taller Dee had asked how winning two awards at the 2023 VGMAs has impacted her.



“By God’s grace, we’ve reached a wide range of people,” she answered.



Though she has always had very popular songs, she added that the awards “brought my name to the attention of a lot of people who didn’t know it prior.”



“My music ministry [service] has advanced in a big way,” she also noted, adding: “It has now made me influential when I speak.”



Thereafter, she thanked God.

In 2022, Piesie Esther marked 20 years in music. She celebrated with the release of her biggest song thus far, aptly titled Waye Me Yie (He’s Prospered Me).



She admitted to Taller Dee that she and her team could not take the Waye Me Yie tour to all the corners of Ghana as intended last year. Notwithstanding, they had resolved at the beginning of 2023 to take the tour to their international audience.



“By God’s grace, with help from Pan African Art Society, we’re taking what we did in Ghana to the United Kingdom,” she informed, clarifying that their local audience will once again enjoy their fair share upon their return.



Piesie Esther is a 2023 Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year VGMAs recepient.