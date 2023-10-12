Piesie Esther replies Kwasi Aboagye, others over 'uncomfortable performance'

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther has responded to criticisms meted out to her following her performance at the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Tagoe Sisters event.

According to her, she welcomes constructive feedback with grace and places value on every piece of criticism. Her method entails deep reflection, extracting valuable insights, and gracefully letting go of the less helpful aspects.



The gospel musician bemoaned why some individuals' criticisms are full of insults instead of focusing on the shortcomings and dealing with the issue appropriately.



Her comment comes after some members of the public, including the host of Peace FM Entertainment Review show host, Kwasi Aboagye, slammed her for getting too close to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while performing her ‘Waye Me Yie’ song at the event.



"I have heard a lot [criticisms] but trust me, I have learned and known that there are a lot of things that when you’re doing, you will falter at a point. Someone will say it and then you learn from it. There are others who just want to insult you so they will insult you.



"But as for me, when you criticize my work, I ponder over it deeply, correct my mistakes, and move on,” Piesie Esther said while speaking in an interview with Adom FM which GhanaWeb monitored.



Background

Entertainment show host Kwasi Aboagye expressed his concern at the way and manner Piesie Esther got too close to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and sang at him for quite some time while she was performing at the event.



The media personality indicated that Piesie Esther made President Akufo-Addo uncomfortable with her approach and added that the act was unprofessional and did not speak well of her.



While speaking on the Peace FM Entertainment Review show which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwasi Aboagye admonished Piesie Esther to learn how to perform at events where prominent personalities are present in order to avoid embarrassment another time.



"Piesie Esther’s performance at the Tagoe Sisters 40th anniversary was very good but she needs to be cautious about something she did. Where I found problematic was when she went to stand beside the president [Akufo-Addo] and the way she was singing at him was something else.



“Maybe the president wished he could tell her to stop but because it was public he didn't. The point is that there are certain things that you need to think deeply about before doing it. Because the way she was singing the song and was too close to the president, I think it was weird and she made the president a bit uncomfortable,” he said.



