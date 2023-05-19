0
Piesie Esther reveals how social media transformed her music career

Piesie Esther Pepe Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has highlighted the significant role of social media in her music career.

In an interview on 3Music TV, she candidly shared that during her 20-year journey, she had performed at numerous shows without actively utilizing social media, which led people to believe she wasn't making progress.

"I realized that social media was an untapped resource. I wasn't actively engaged on social media, so people couldn't see what we were doing.

“As a result, people assumed Piesie was inactive, unaware of the many shows I was performing at," she admitted.

Recognizing the game-changing potential of social media for artistes, Piesie Esther acknowledged that she had not fully maximized its benefits in the past.

However, she now realizes the importance of leveraging social media platforms.

"I have come to understand that social media can be immensely helpful," she commented, expressing her newfound appreciation for its impact.

On May 6, 2023, Piesie Esther achieved a remarkable milestone, solidifying her position as one of Ghana's leading gospel artists at the Vodafone Ghana Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center.

During the event, Piesie Esther graced the stage to accept her award, captivating everyone with her stunning appearance.

She adorned a dazzling golden dress that complemented her radiant beauty, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
