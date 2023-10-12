Piesie Esther shouldn’t have apologized to Joyce Blessing for releasing ‘Mo’ – Music producer

Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing

Record producer, Buddy RoRo, has slammed Piesie Esther for apologizing to Joyce Blessing in the wake of the controversy over their song releases.

Sharing his opinion on issues that emanated from releasing their songs at the same time, the sound engineer, in an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, said,



“As for me I don’t understand those who are criticizing Piesie Esther for releasing Mo but first of all, I’ll put the blame on Piesie Esther.



“I watched her interview when she was apologizing which was very wrong because the moment you apologize then it seems what people are saying is true,” he stated.

He added that the digital space is big enough to contain every good song and that it is unnecessary to create imaginary timetables between artistes for the release of their songs.



“We are in the digital era so here in Ghana anybody at all can release a song that when that song is good it will make a lot of waves”.



“But there’s no law anywhere which states that when someone releases a song you can’t also release yours because the space is big.