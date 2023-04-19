Piesie Esther throws more light on her Waye Me Yie remix with seven gospel artistes

Gospel artiste, Piesie Esther

Gospel artiste Piesie Esther has announced that a remix of her hit song "Waye Me Yie" is in the offing, featuring several other gospel musicians.

The remix, titled "Waye Me Yie All-Stars," is set to be released soon and has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the original track.



According to Piesie Esther in an interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa, the decision to do a remix of "Waye Me Yie" was driven by popular demand.



Many fans of the song had been requesting a collaboration featuring other gospel musicians, and Piesie Esther and her team decided to oblige.



"We couldn't select all of them, but for the ones that were available at that time, we decided to do Waye Me Yie All-Stars. People were requesting it. So we had to do it so it could also reach many people," Piesie Esther explained.

The remix, according to the gospel artiste features seven other artistes, each bringing their own unique style and flavour to the track.







ADA/BB