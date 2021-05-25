Play more Ghanaian songs and reduce the ‘payola’- Evangelist Yidana bemoans

Gospel artiste, Evangelist Solomon Yidana

Source: Nii Arday

Gospel artiste, Evangelist Solomon Yidana has expressed worry about the inability of stakeholders in the showbiz industry to promote local songs but rather give opportunities for foreign songs to be played constantly on the airwaves.

Bemoaning the fact some studio workers and Disc Jockeys (DJ’s) charge a lot of money from the local entertainment acts before granting them interviews and even before playing songs of the local artiste.



The issue he said, would rather shatter ambitious dreams of budding musicians who aspire to be celebrated artistes in the country and help in promoting the showbiz and tourism state of Ghana.



According to Solomon Yidana, most radio station limit the play of Ghanaian songs but freely play foreign songs at no cost.



Describing the scenario as unpleasant, the gospel artiste appealed to Ghanaian DJ’s to give more room for Ghanaian songs to be played on air because the Nigerian songs are taking over the showbiz industry.



“Meanwhile, in Nigeria or anywhere in the world, Ghanaian songs are not given the privilege to be played on air for long”, he cited.

He again indicated that, in Nigeria there is a particular day designated for playing Ghanaian songs but most DJ’s in Ghana play foreign songs on shows and at events all the time giving the local songs little prominence.



He cautioned the entertainment industry to restrict playing of foreign songs on the airwaves and rather pave way for local songs to enrich the entertainment sector.'



“Let’s support Ghanaian artistes to also earn enviable names, which would put the country at the forefront of the global entertainment sector. Let's focus on promoting good music and not rely so much payola to push musicians, he admonished.



Yidana added that COVID-19 had placed a devastating toll on the entertainment industry where musicians are not given the invite to perform at shows because of adherence to the pandemic’s safety protocols.



Hence, there is the need for stakeholders in the entertainment industry to support artistes without any form of discrimination, especially when it comes to language.