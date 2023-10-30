Please don’t show up at the NSMQ finals – Nana Aba tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Nana Aba Anamoah

Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rescind the decision to attend the grand finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, NSMQ.

Organisers of the event set to be held at the National Theatre on Monday, October 30, 2023, announced that the president will be attending as the special guest of honour.



However in an X post sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Aba Anamoah has urged President Akufo-Addo not to attend the event.



“Please please please and please again @NAkufoAddo don’t show up at the NSMQ finals tomorrow.



“Let the young men enjoy their journey alone. No come take their shine oo,” she wrote.



Scepticism greets Akufo-Addo’s expected attendance

Following the announcement by the organisers, Ghanaians have taken to social media to express scepticism over the president’s expected attendance.



In the face current economic hardship, some social media users say they are unhappy about the president attending the event.



The 2023 NSMQ finals will be between Achimota School, Legon PRESEC and Adisadel College.





— nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 29, 2023

