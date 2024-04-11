Please give me back my ambassadorial deals – Funny Face pleads with brands

Funny Face was once a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian Entertainment Industry.

He enjoyed a peak of prominence that brought him numerous ambassadorial deals with major brands in the country.



His visibility on TV and social media platforms played a significant role in securing these deals, making him one of the sought-after personalities for endorsements.



During his prime, Funny Face had a commanding presence in the world of brand deals, featuring in TV commercials, appearing on billboards, and representing renowned companies.



His versatility extended to music videos and hosting roadshow events, all of which added to his financial success.



However, a turning point came when Funny Face’s public image took a hit due to a highly publicized social media altercation with his baby mama, resulting in the loss of these lucrative deals.



This marked a period of emotional distress for the comedian as he grappled with the repercussions of his actions.

After years of navigating personal challenges, Funny Face is now making a heartfelt plea to corporate organizations and companies, expressing his eagerness to reignite his career through ambassadorial deals.



In an exclusive interview with Kofi TV following his bail, Funny Face urged top brands across various sectors to reconsider him as a potential ambassador.



Despite the setbacks, Funny Face remains confident in his ability to deliver results, citing his substantial following and influence on social media as evidence of his marketability.



He has appealed to these organizations for a second chance, emphasizing that he still possesses the force and appeal to attract consumers on their behalf.



Watch the video below:



