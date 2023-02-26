Please support our artists – Kwame Baah pleads with Ghanaians

Digital Marketer, Kwame Baah

Kwame Baah, one of Ghana’s song distributors and digital marketers, who is known to be a song distributor of some major artistes in Ghana like Okyeame Kwame, Sister Efya, Fameye and other artistes, grieves on how Ghana’ s music industry and its artists are not receiving adequate support from the public.

The song distributor also plays a role in the music industry and since he works with some of the artistes, he knows how these artistes are struggling because of the support they are not getting from Ghanaians.



Kwame Baah, upon observing how the music industry as well as its artistes are dwindling, expressed his concern and grievances on Twitter.



“Dear anyone who can support, Our Music Industry is dying, and I won’t dilute this message because it is what it is! And whether you like it or not, I am also an Industry player so I know what I’m saying. Please!! Support our artists!! And at this instance, support it whether you like their songs or not!!!” he wrote.



“Our artists are going through it but they can’t tell you! The amount of money and energy they put in now can not be compared to any line of entertainment in the country but they are not getting the hits, numbers, exposure, acceptance and revenue! And it’s fuckn sad! I don’t want to mention names but other counterparts are penetrating hugely into this market and taking our daily bread.



“At this stage, f*ck whatever excuse you want to give, Support OUR ARTISTS ONLY!!! It’s sad bro! I’m teary while typing this (I don’t care if you believe it or not). Let’s get up and support all our artists, because if you don’t, we will be dragged through the mud and in few years to come, you will be ashamed to call yourself a Ghanaian,” Baah added.

Some netizens have also shared their concerns some comments they made under the post.



“I agree totally, like it or not their artists represent our industry or country, if we pay them dust we paying them our countries music legacy dust so please let’s do it better,” one said.



“See, we not many as a country compared to Nigeria and instead for our artists to understand that a win for A could be a win for B. No, they have used fan base to divide the support in a quest for supremacy”, a response by another netizen read.



Check out Kwame Baah’s post and some social media reactions below:





it has to be said!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/9zqrioCT1W — Kwame Baah (@KwameBaahGH) February 24, 2023

i agree totally, like it or not their artists represent our industry or country, if we pay them dust we paying our countries music legacy dust so please lets do better — St. Patrick (@saintspatrick_) February 24, 2023

See, we not many as a country compared to Nigeria and instead for our artist to understand that a win for A could also be a win for B. No, they have used fan base to divide the support in a quest for supremacy. — ADUM BOY (@Jzcallmekofi) February 25, 2023

ED/BB