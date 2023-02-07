Plus-size women love getting on top during lovemaking - Qita Moore

Qita Moore

A Ghanaian plus-size woman, Qita Moore has disclosed that her colleagues love to ride their partners during lovemaking.

Speaking with Paula Amma Broni on "Moans and Cuddles," she said that unless men have experienced sex with plus-size women, they shouldn't think sex with them is boring.



“I am a rider, and I always want to take control. That position (woman riding on top) is very good. I mean, it helps you with his whole chest. You put your hand on the man's chest, and you pound on him; you also pound on him when you turn around so that he sees the ass.



“We can do it well, and with the extra body and the sexiness, you will love it. For the men who think it's not good, they are missing out, they should try it. Get yourself a plus size. You can't tell me this and that about plus sizes when you haven't tried them,” she shared.



Although Qita Moore refuted the claim that many plus-size women aren't sexually active, she also noted that a few struggle with adventurous positions with their partners. However, she advised men to experiment with different plus-size women before settling on one.



“You should try before you say something bad. I must say that not all plus-size women are very active in bed; maybe that's why some men are saying that. If you try A and it doesn't work, you should move on to B. Maybe B will be very naughty and want to explore.

“I even have sex to the extent that I do the wheelbarrow position. As a plus, I want to explore and do what you think I can't do. Let's do it, and if I am not able to, that's when you can say because I am a plus,” she said.











ADA/BB