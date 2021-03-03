Pluzz FM's Nana Ofori hosts 2021 3Music Awards diaries

Radio host, Nana Lion

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Accra-based Pluzz 89.9 FM drive time host Andrew Nana Ofori otherwise called Nana Lion has been named as the host of 3Music Awards 2021 diaries.

The 3Music awards diaries provide a look into the awards as it seeks to shine a deeper light on the nominations and the insights that informed the nominations.



Every week on the show, Nana Ofori will host pundits and entertainment industry heads as they discuss and provides insights on how specific talents may have earned nominations as well as predict their chances.



The show will also highlight key activities scheduled for the awards. 3Music Awards 2020 diaries will air every Saturday on JoyPrime TV.

The outstanding presenter made the announcement via his social media platform sighted by Ghanaprex.com, he posted "Glad to be the host for this years 3 Music Awards diaries. Live on Joy Prime TV every Saturday. The coming weeks should be exciting. #letsgo"



See the post below:





