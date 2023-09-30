Police finally arrest man in connection with murder of Tupac Shakur

Duane 'Keffe D 'Davis/Photo credit: The Sun

Las Vegas police have made an arrest of a man in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur which occurred nearly three decades ago. The hip-hop icon was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996, and the identity of his killer has been a long-standing mystery, according to the BBC.

After 27 years, significant development has occurred in the unsolved murder case of hip-hop icon Shakur, which has both baffled investigators and captivated the public.



Duane “Keffe D” Davis was taken into custody early on Friday. A Nevada grand jury has indicted the 60-year-old on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon.



Davis, a suspect long on investigators’ radar, has openly acknowledged his presence in the Cadillac during the fatal drive-by shooting of Shakur in September 1996. In his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” Davis detailed his involvement. Shakur was 25 years old when he was murdered.



Davis’ arrest comes on the heels of a police raid on his wife’s Henderson residence two months ago, during which authorities sought evidence related to Shakur’s killing, according to CBS News.



The police seized various items during the raid, including multiple computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, a Vibe magazine featuring Shakur, 40-caliber bullets, photograph-filled containers, and a copy of Davis’ 2019 memoir.



In the book, Davis revealed that he had decided to speak about Shakur’s murder in 2010 during a confidential meeting with federal and local officials. This revelation came when he was 46 and facing potential life imprisonment on drug charges.

“They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out,” he wrote.



Davis has claimed to be one of the few surviving witnesses to the tragic shooting of Shakur, which occurred on the night of September 7, 1996, near the Las Vegas Strip.



Shakur was traveling in a BMW driven by Marion “Suge” Knight, the founder of Death Row Records, as part of a convoy of around 10 cars. While they were stopped at a red light, a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them, resulting in a hail of gunfire. Shakur sustained multiple gunshot wounds and tragically passed away a week later.



The police said on Friday that Davis planned the shooting after his nephew was involved in a fight with Shakur in a casino.



This story has been updated