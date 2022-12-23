0
Police harass me with hopes of discovering marijuana on me - Kwaw Kese

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has described how certain officers from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) harassed him to discover marijuana on him.

On December 22, 2022, the musician revealed in an interview with Accra FM that he had packed and gotten an Uber to go around town.

However, some police officers recognized him and demanded he gets out of the uber so they could search him.

“Two policemen met me and were searching me for weed, I am telling you. This was three days ago at East Legon, Trassaco, just around the corner; the police stopped me. I was sitting in an uber.

"I wasn’t driving that day and decided to sit in the back, and when the police stopped the uber. They usually have to deal with the drivers but not the passengers, but when they saw me, they asked that I get down,” he said.

The "Dondo" musician claims that even though he has stopped smoking, he was searched in the hopes of discovering marijuana that would lead to his imprisonment.

“He said, get down I will search you. What are you looking for? He was searching to find weed, but I have also stopped smoking weed. You are searching to find weed and make a case out of it," he added.

The musician lamented that the Ghana Police Service have not responded to several complaints filed a few weeks ago.

He added that these run-ins with the police sometimes leave him feeling uneasy whenever he is out.

Kwaw Kese had protested that Shatta Wale had been let off the hook despite declaring that he had proof that Bullgod had murdered his manager.

“They have killed my manager and Shatta has come out to say Bulldog claims he knows how they killed my manager and still Shatta Wale is still walking around free and so is Bulldog, but you want to arrest me instead.

“They now expect me to get a lawyer, and what will he do? He will petition and also charge me. There are times when I travel out of the country and don't want to return to Ghana because when I remember what they do to me, I am always hurt,” he ranted.



ADA/BOG

