Police set to begin investigation into the demise of actor Yul Edochie’s first son

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: Instablog9ja

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reported the death of his son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, to the Lagos State Police Command, according to reports.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in the early hours of March 31, 2023.

It was reported that Kambilichukwu died on Thursday morning after developing a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos.

However, contrary to earlier reports that the 16-year-old boy died in the presence of his parents, it has been disclosed that he passed on while in school.

According to the police, the matter will be forwarded to the State's Criminal Investigation Department for investigation.

Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in from sympathizers and the showbiz fraternity in commiseration with Actor, Yul Edochie and his first wife, May.

Source: Instablog9ja
