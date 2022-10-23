Politicians Afia Schwarzenegger has brawled with over the years

Politicians Afia has battled

One person whose attack knows no boundaries and has been tagged a loudmouth by some people on social media is Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia has tackled some prominent names in Ghana from time immemorial for different reasons.



Her brawl with many of the people she fights with runs deep and sometimes feels as though it will be an endless cycle of social media combat.



Afia, who has carved a name for herself in the media space for mostly fighting people will set up a camera and dress down whoever angers her until she is satisfied.



Here are the list of some politicians Afia Schwarzenegger has attacked before







Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong and Afia's quarrel dates back to 2016 when she called him out to reveal the source of his wealth after he insulted former president, John Dramani Mahama and his family.



From then, the two have been involved in little back-and-forth fights from time to time.



In a recent post, Afia Schwarzenegger made a drawing of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central after he declared his intention to contest for his party's flagbearership position with hopes of becoming Ghana's president in 2024.



This dream has, however, been condemned by actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, who claims that the negative traits of the MP do not make him fit to occupy the highest seat in government.







Chairman Wontumi

Another politician many Ghanaians did not expect Afia Schwarzenegger to have issues with but did was the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



Many may recall the Chairman to have stormed Afia's father's funeral to show his support.



Afia recently counter-sued him and lawyer Maurice Ampaw after the Wontumi Radio CEO sued her for two million cedis.



Earlier, Chairman Wontumi sued Afia for defaming him after Afia Schwarzenegger alleged in a video she made public that she had had sexual relations with him



Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, Maurice Ampaw came out to deny Afia’s claims and asked her to desist from making such statements.



Afia got angered by his warning and went on social media to rain curses on Chairman Wontumi.





Akua Donkor



During one of her political rants, Afia Schwarzenegger attacked Akua Donkor and communicated that she has to be locked in a cage like an animal.



Akua Donkor replied to Afia by calling her an uncivilized person who lacks home training after she attacked her personality.



“Afia Schwarzenegger is uncivilized and lacks home training that is why she was able to rain insults on me,” Akua Donkor responded to the insults.



“John Mahama bought her a house and car and when I complained about it, she insulted me. She is not important to me so I wouldn’t waste my time insulting her.

“She is just like ‘Borla’ goods that is why I remained silent about her disrespect and insults,” she added.







ADA/ESA