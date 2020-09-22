Politicians stealing with English because Ghanaians have comprehension issues - Yvonne Nelson barks

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson says Ghanaian Politicians resort to the use of English Language in order to steal from the people because most Ghanaians have issues with comprehension of the Queen's language

According to her, most Ghanaians do not have a better appreciation of the Queen’s language therefore these politicians resort to using it for their activities and dealings just so the people will not get grasp of what they are doing.



With this, politicians rob the country of billions of cedis while the people of Ghana cheer and spur them on.



The actress who has said she will join politics soon made this known in series of posts she made via her Twitter account educating Ghanaians on the need to rise up and speak against the ill treatment meted out to them by politicians.

She said “English English….. but majority of Ghanaians don’t understand English, they stand before the people and speak what the people dont understand. Serving the people? Naaa make them understand you! Using ENGLISH to steal..from the people who queue to vote for u”.



Although she believes that Ghanaians are currently asleep, she believes that with time the people shall rise to claim their due.



“Ghanaians are still SLEEPING, Ooooh! But trust me! The TIME is coming! We the PEOPLE will rise up!!!!”.