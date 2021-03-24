Politics around Rasta goes beyond schools – Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

Award-winning actress and social activist Lydia Forson has waded in the ongoing brouhaha regarding two Rasafarain students who were denied admission into the Achimota School.

In her view, the politics surrounding the hair saga is beyond the rules in the school but a reflection of deeper concern.



Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone and his wife who are former students of Achimota have cut ties with the school over the incident.



“The politics surrounding our hair is much deeper than we’re willing to accept. This is beyond the rules in schools; because it transcends into the workplaces, places of worship, and even homes. We constantly fighting discrimination based on hair.”

Meanwhile, political scientist Dr Richard Amoako Baah says the Rastafarian students should comply with the directive of Achimota school and cut their dreadlocks if they want an education in the school.



