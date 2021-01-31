Politics has replaced Okraku Mantey’s fighter spirit with ‘a kiss arse spirit’ – Hammer

Hammer of 'The Last Two Music'

Edward Nana Poku Osei, known in showbiz as Hammer of The Last Two Music fame, has said that Mark Okraku Mantey, the President of the Creative Arts Agency, who is known for fighting for entertainers have changed since he joined the political space.

According to Hammer, Mark Okraku Mantey who has been his long-time friend will not bleed for the creative industry when what is bothering the industry has something to do with politics.



Mark Okraku Mantey has been rumoured as having been nominated by President Akufo-Addo as deputy minister for creative arts, hence the reaction.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, Hammer indicated wrote: "Mark wasn’t always like this, Mark has impacted my life personally as well... actually the one who literally held my hand and made me start my pension with SSNIT around 2006 was none other than Mark but politics has destroyed the fighter he was. I speak to Mark at least once or twice a month and I’ve come to notice that politics does something to [you]. [I]t replaces a fighter spirit with a kiss ass spirit. As long as it’s political, Mark will not bleed for the industry. We don’t need that ministry.”



Hammer explained his position further: “Last year, we went to Mark’s office to get him to help put Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) in order...he had no clue that the GHAMRO regime had even surpassed its tenure and were running illegalities. He was clearly out of touch... He made no attempt to get involved as he didn’t want to dirty himself...he, however, advised that we keep pushing…



We didn’t hear Mark taking them to the cleaners. How can u disregard orders from such an office and nothing happens to you? We needed people like Mark to stand and fight on our behalf but in recent times Mark has come to enjoy being in everyone’s good book. Mark just likes the safe zone for his political ambitions. Don’t get me wrong, Mark is far from a cheat or a greedy guy... as a matter of fact he’s a distinguished gentleman.”



Hammer’s comment follows a statement made by Shatta Wale that Mark Okraku Mantey cannot serve in the role of deputy minister of the Creative Arts Industry.

Speaking in an interview with YFM’s Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series last week, Wale stated: “If our leaders are listening to me, I think it [Ministry of Creative Arts, Tourism and Culture] is something that they need to dissolve. We are in the technology world now. Someone like Mark Okraku Mantey can’t be there. Our leaders need to know. I am not saying it because I want to spoil (sic) his job. His job was a producer who became a programmes director at wherever he is, but people like that don’t have a vision.



“Up till now, I haven’t seen his house. He cannot encourage me. Up to now, I have not seen certain things in the industry that have pushed me (sic). We are talking about creative arts here. But ask yourself how many artistes have gotten their royalties in the industry. In this music industry that we are in, Amakye Dede is still complaining.”



Hammer reacted to that message, noting that Shatta Wale was speaking the language of many people in the creative arts industry.



"As far as entertainment is concerned at this point, the policy and direction of the entertainment industry is not what we need. That happens naturally when creative people clash with businessmen. Unfortunately, businessmen aren’t interested in our affairs cos the system doesn’t work," he stressed.



Read below Hammer's full post.



