Politics in Ghana is serious business to enrich some people - Salinko

Kumawood Actor, Salinko

Kumawood actor Salinko known in private life as Abraham Davis has explained his reason for joining politics and seeking to be their Member of Parliament(MP) in some time past.

He revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he only entered politics to help his people nothing more.



Speaking to Abena Ghana on the ‘Journey Show’ Salinko said he wanted to help his people but he was sad Ghanaian politics is in variance with his vision.



“I enter politics to help my people but here in Ghana politics is not about helping people it is a game,” he said.

“Politics here in Ghana is a serious business and not to care for people, if you want to live better here in Ghana you will have to enter into politics,” he added.



He further explained that if politics is to care for the people then people will not doubt him when he went into politics.



“If politics is truly for the people then they will not doubt me when I entered into politics, because they know what I can do for my people, but because it is business they don’t see that business in me,” he stated.