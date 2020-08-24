Entertainment

Politics of jabs: Socrate Safo clashes with Mr. Beautiful, John Dumelo

[L-R]: Socrate Safo, John Dumelo, Mr. Beautiful

A television show which aimed at assessing the purpose and effects of celebrities declaring their political affiliations; how their involvement in politics has shaped legislation and policies for the arts was rather punctuated with innuendos and jabs as actor Clement Bonney (Mr. Beautiful) and film producer Socrate Safo were at each other’s throats.

Mr. Beautiful, a known member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), among other things claimed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Socrate Safo is affiliated to, has done nothing for the sector yet is seeking the people’s mandate again.



The actor who claims he has been sidelined by Socrate Safo and some movie producers because of his political colours mentioned that the only change he has seen since the NPP took over the affairs of the country is “how Socrate Safo dresses”.



Making a submission on UTV's United Showbiz, Saturday, Mr. Beautiful said the film producer now prance around with new apparels.



For him, unlike the NDC who saw the essence in projecting the arts, the NPP has failed the sector.



Reacting to Mr. Beautiful’s outburst, Socrate Safo said he was not surprised at the posture of the actor because he seeks to impress his paymasters with his ridiculous remarks.



“He wants attention,” said the film producer. “He is irrelevant in NDC so he wants to poke so that they recognize him for taking a dig at Socrate.”

The ‘Hot Fork’ producer further mentioned that producers have no intentions to sabotage Mr. Beautiful as claimed. He asserted that if Mr. Beautiful were a good and influential actor, no businessman would axe him because of his political affiliation.



Using John Dumelo as a case study, Socrate Safo said the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon despite being a politician has been engaged by movie producers, a clear indication that Mr. Beautiful's claim is untrue.



Mr. Dumelo while speaking on how different the narrative has been for him said: "I considered the implications but if you're determined, you'll never be distracted. You know there is a passion for it. I don't have any regrets.



"My acting career hasn't been affected. How can a person with crooked spectacles [pointing to Socrate Safo] sabotage me?" he wondered.





