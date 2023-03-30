1
‘Polygamy is evil, you destroyed your home’ – Reactions as Yul Edochie loses son

YUL BLUE.png Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has been blamed for the death of his son

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Massive reactions have accompanied the news of Yul Edochie’s son’s demise.

Unclear what resulted in his death, the first son of Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, was said to have fallen unconscious and rushed to the hospital, multiple news websites in Nigeria including Vanguard News and Legit reported.

However, the actor has been torn into shreds by bitter netizens who have blamed him for playing a major role in the tragic incident.

They have linked the death of Yul Edochie’s son to what they describe as the wicked and insensitive’ act of bringing in a second wife.

Trolls have intensified and the actor has been accused of ‘allowing the devil’ into his home to destroy his once beautiful family.

Yul has trended since May 2022, after social media was hit with the news of the actor, marrying a second wife with whom he has a child.

Yul’s first wife, May, who couldn’t bear the news took to social media to rain curses on the actor and his ‘mistress turned wife’.

Yul and May had four children; three boys and a girl.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
