Polygamy is ‘in our DNA’ as men – Ofori Amponsah

Musician, Ofori Amponsah

Polygamy is in the DNA of all men, singer Ofori Amponsah has claimed.

It is such a natural leaning that it takes some outstanding reasons to control it, the Highlife legend intimated.



He had revealed to star vlogger Zionfelix that he is currently married to “a girl called Serwaa.”



He said unless Serwaa “plays the fool,” he will not add another wife to her.



This is where the Obi Boy hitmaker asserted for men, it is “in our DNA” to have multiple wives.

In spite of this belief, Amponsah noted a man may stay with one woman if he finds peace of mind with her.



Personally, he is not practicing his polygamous beliefs because “it scared me to see the situation my father was in,” he revealed.



Notwithstanding the said fear, he maintained that “considering all the women in the world, I don’t think it was intended for a man to marry just one”.



Ultimately, the father of five concluded, “It all depends on your belief”.