Poor governance cause of issues plaguing MUSIGA, GHAMRO, ARSOG - Okraku Mantey

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has cited poor governance and a lack of transparency as the core issues behind the recurring disputes within MUSIGA, ARSOG, and GHAMRO.

Addressing newly appointed MUSIGA executives at the swearing-in ceremony, the seasoned music executive pointed out that poor governance was responsible for the recurring issues where members of these music bodies challenge the leadership and disrupt the vision of these bodies.



"Two years ago, I recall a question posed by a parliamentarian. He inquired about the issues I had with Musiga. I mentioned good governance because, without it, there will always be challenges for all these groups, including GHAMRO, ARSOG, and MUSIGA. This is why you frequently see people attempting to challenge the leadership of these organizations," he explained.



He furthered that implementing good governance practices can help address some of the grievances and accusations frequently directed at the leadership of these organizations.



He went on to outline a set of qualities he expects from the executives, which include efficiency, effective decision-making, accountability, and fairness.



After years of postponed elections that have plagued the organization, members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) participated in the elections held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Bessa Simons was elected as MUSIGA President while Rev. Dr. Yawson has also been elected as the 1st Vice President, Abena Ruthy, the 2nd Vice President, S. K. Agyemang as General Secretary, Rev. Eyison as national Treasurer, Rev. Gifty Ghansah as national Welfare Officer, and Chizzy Wailer (National Organizer).



