Poor storylines, ‘copy copy’ caused Kumawood collapse – Actor

Kumawood Actor Paul Sarpong known in the industry as Paul Gee

Kumawood Actor Paul Sarpong known in the industry as Paul Gee has disclosed that poor storyline and copying of stories by movie producers and directors caused the collapse of the industry.

Kumawood Movie industry has faced numerous challenges which have led to the slow growth of the industry.



In an interview with Ambassador Community Project hosted by Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, Paul Gee revealed that the industry players caused the slow growth of the industry.



According to him, Ghanaians are fed up with poor storylines and one way of acting by Kumawood actors.



“Kumawood Movie Industry has collapsed for some years which we can revive if we produce good storylines for Ghanaians. Directors should try to use more upcoming actors to replace the stars” Paul Gee advised.

“Featuring particular people in every movie because they are stars also caused the collapse of the industry. Ghanaians complained about it several times but our leaders failed to address their concerns”



Paul Gee, however, appealed to Kumawood producers and directors to settle their grievances with popular Kumawood Actor Agya Koo.



“Agya Koo saved Kumawood Movie Industry from collapsing when Nigeria movie industry took over the market. Bringing back Agya Koo will help revive the industry though Agya Koo alone cannot revive the industry his involvement will bring some changes” he said.