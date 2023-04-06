1
Menu
Entertainment

Popcaan recruits Black Sherif on a triumphant anthem ‘Celebrate’

Blacko Bbb.jpeg Blacko

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor

The versatile Ghanaian star has been featured on Jamaican star Popcaan's latest album, a 25-tracker named 'Great Is He'.

The piece titled 'Celebrate' was produced by Ghanaian-British Jae5; the very producer Sherif chalked his '45' smash hit with recently.

‘Great is He’ is the fifth Album of the 867 GUD boss with notable features from Drake and Burna Boy among others.

Black Sherif hopped on the second verse of the song preaching his triumph over many tribulations and obstacles while calling on the heavens to safeguard his musical journey.

‘Celebrate’ is a feel-good song that fits many moods. It epitomizes the excellent music production trademark of the Grammy award-winning producer and sound engineer of Ghanaian descent, Jae5 who added his Midas touch to this amazing tune.

Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha